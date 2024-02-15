NBME Acquires Medvr Education To Enhance Assessment For Medical Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extended Reality Platform Promotes Learning and Skill Development

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME , a leading medical assessment organization, announces the successful asset acquisition of MedVR Education , an extended reality (XR) platform for health care skill development. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in NBME's commitment to enhancing its ability to develop new tools and assessments for learning that support learners through the medical education journey.

The acquisition of MedVR Education brings together NBME's history of support for medical education and expertise in psychometrics, test development and research with MedVR Education's leading technology in simulation-based learning. Together, this creates an exciting opportunity to co-create next generation tools to facilitate learning and support skill development across the medical education, training and practice continuum.

"We are thrilled to welcome MedVR Education into the NBME community," NBME President and CEO Peter J. Katsufrakis said. "NBME has long valued and leveraged diverse expertise and skills to deliver relevant and reliable examinations. This acquisition demonstrates NBME's commitment to continuing to serve the evolving needs of medical education and underscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions to the field."

The acquisition of MedVR Education demonstrates NBME's investment in innovation and technology that extends medical education assessment into learning and practice, empowering medical learners with actionable insights that assess and guide their development. The addition of MedVR Education's simulation platform provides NBME with an opportunity to bring assessments for learning to the medical education community, enabling engaging, asynchronous practice and feedback at scale.

“Over the past four years at MedVR Education, we have elevated the simulation-based learning environment leveraging XR and AI technologies to offer life-like learning experiences to health professionals," Rajat Arora, MedVR Education founder, said.“We are excited to join NBME, a leader in medical assessment, as it will undoubtedly allow for expansion and innovation on the assessment portion of our learning platform by adding psychometric rigor to our learning modules. We look forward to contributing our expertise to the collective success of our combined entity.”

MedVR Education will continue to operate under its existing brand, maintaining its dedication to building a comprehensive library of learning simulations.

NBME offers a versatile selection of high-quality assessments and educational services for students, professionals, educators, regulators and institutions dedicated to the evolving needs of medical education and health care. To serve these communities, we collaborate with a diverse and comprehensive array of practicing health professionals, medical educators, state medical board members, test developers, academic researchers, scoring experts and public representatives. Learn more at NBME .

