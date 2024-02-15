Netherlands Data Center Market Set To Reach $5.84 Billion By 2028 Amid Increasing IT Load Capacity & Adoption Of Cloud Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This deep-dive into the Dutch data center landscape provides unique insights into a sector poised for significant expansion, driven by advancements in cloud computing and a burgeoning need for advanced data storage solutions.

The data-driven economy of the Netherlands is witnessing a robust increase, with IT load capacity showing remarkable growth potential. The Netherlands Data Center Market is on a growth trajectory, with expected steady rises in IT load capacity, reaching 1490.2 MW, an increase in raised floor space to 6.7 million sq. ft, and a surge in installed racks to 338,134 units by 2029. Amsterdam continues to stamp its authority as a major hub of data center activity. In the current landscape, the market is witnessing a significant shift towards Tier 3 data centers, which align with the industry's demand for higher computing power and enhanced data storage facilities. This segment is projected to register a 2.12% CAGR, rising to 1105.23 MW by 2029, while Tier 4 data centers are forecasted to attain a CAGR of 5.81%, indicating an uptick in preference for highly redundant and fault-tolerant infrastructure.

With the increasing number of businesses adopting cloud services, the Netherlands is experiencing a proliferation of data center facilities, underpinning the market's fragmented nature. The rise of business continuity services ensures data centers operate around the clock, catering to a society heavily reliant on the internet for streaming, gaming, and the use of a myriad of connected devices. The preemptive embrace of cloud computing, internet services, and fiber technologies reflects the country's readiness to leverage opportunities availed by the advent of 5G technology, thereby enhancing the overall data center infrastructure.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, highlighting how the Netherlands Data Center Market remains fragmented, with significant growth opportunities for various market players to expand their footprint. Although a few notable companies grasp substantial market share, the stage is set for emerging and existing data center operators to innovate and scale.

Market trends reveal a heightened demand for Tier 3 and Tier 4 data center facilities reflective of the market's technological maturity.

Amsterdam continues to lead as the primary location for data center activities due to its strategic importance and robust infrastructure. Evolving technologies and increasing connected device usage underscore the need for data center services that offer higher speeds and reliable connectivity in line with 5G deployment.

CyrusOne Inc.

EdgeConneX, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Evoswitch Internantional B.V.

Global Switch Holdings Limited

Interxion (Digital Reality Trust, Inc.)

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.

Leaseweb Global B.V.

NorthC Group B.V.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. SD Data Center

