Pacific Debt Relief Celebrates Milestone: Over $500 Million In Consumer Debt Settled Since 2002

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Debt Relief , a debt settlement company based in San Diego, California, has achieved a significant milestone by settling over $500 million in consumer debt since its inception in 2002. This accomplishment underscores the company's dedication to providing effective debt relief solutions to Americans struggling with unsecured debts such as credit cards, personal loans, and medical bills.





Pacific Debt Relief has become a trusted name in the debt settlement industry, renowned for its client-centric approach and effective debt negotiation strategies. "Reaching this milestone is not just a testament to our company's commitment but also to the trust our clients place in us," said Sierra Izzard, COO. "We understand the burden of debt, and our goal has always been to provide relief and support to those who need it most."

The company's success stems from its personalized debt relief programs, which are tailored to the individual financial situations of its clients. Pacific Debt Relief's experienced team works closely with clients to assess their financial situation, develop a strategic plan to reduce their debt and negotiate with creditors.

"We believe in a personalized approach to debt settlement. Each client's financial situation is unique, and our solutions are designed to reflect that. Our team's dedication to finding the best path to financial stability for each client has been key to our success over the years." Izzard commented.

Pacific Debt Relief holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is an Accredited Member of the Consumer Debt Relief Initiative. These ratings highlight the company's adherence to high service standards and ethical practices in the debt relief industry.

The milestone achieved by Pacific Debt Relief is significant, given the current economic trends. As reported, the average APR for new credit card offers has reached a high of 24.59%, influenced by factors including Federal Reserve interest rate policies. These conditions suggest a continuing upward trend in credit card debt, emphasizing the crucial role of debt settlement services.

