Reprieve Spa Celebrates Grand Opening In Chagrin Falls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Northeast Ohio welcomes a new organic oasis for body and mind offering high-quality customized body and facial services in the Chagrin Valley

- Erica Medina, Owner

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reprieve Spa has officially opened its doors to provide northeast Ohio with top notch organic spa services and a meticulously designed sacred space to welcome guests for peace and rejuvenation.

Owner Erica Medina hails from the 5-star Peninsula Hotel Spa in Chicago and worked independently for a few years locally before opening a new oasis in Chagrin Falls. Over the past year and a half, she has worked to build out her dream and curate a team who is equally dedicated to client-centered care.

“Providing quality massage and making a difference in people's lives – both guests and team members – is what motivates me,” said Medina.“The detail that goes into each treatment is second to none at Reprieve. We pride ourselves on giving our clients the ultimate spa experience.”

A crowd of more than 100 gathered to celebrate Reprieve's grand opening earlier this month, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reprieve Spa to the Chagrin Valley,” said Jessica Debeljak, Executive Director, Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce.“The space she has created is simply magical, and we are grateful for another strong addition to our local business community.”

Reprieve is not a massage chain where a 60-minute massage is really only 50 minutes. Instead customers will find highly trained therapists focusing extensively on customized treatment designed to ease, heal and relax.

Massage of almost any variety is available at Reprieve, including Swedish, Deep Tissue, Prenatal, Thai Poultice, Hot Stone, Reflexology and Reiki. Add-ons including dry brushing, light therapy, cupping and an exquisite Scalp Escape are also accessible. Reprieve also offers a variety of skincare services including facials, peels, brow waxing and tinting, and more.

All treatments are performed on a fully adjustable heated table and utilize organic products including the award-winning Eminence Organic Skin Care line. To further promote a sense of calm and deepened state of relaxation, Reprieve services include an herbal eye pillow, a heated herbal pack for your back, and heated mitts and booties.

The spa itself is a sanctuary with neutral colors, warmly lit fireplaces, rustic wood and textured Adobe walls. Hand-hewn beams, artistic tile, clean lines and modern finishes give the space a comfortable and warm, yet current and luxurious atmosphere. It's a place you enter and want to stay; especially the relaxation room, where guests can enjoy one of six ergonomic relaxation beds with optional privacy drapes in a firelit space.

The staff extend the inviting atmosphere. From warm front desk receptionists to carefully vetted, licensed and highly experienced service providers, the team is dedicated to exceeding guest expectations at every turn. Reprieve client Craig Lyndall is an avid runner who uses massage to help restore his body.

“Reprieve's new space is both luxurious and highly therapeutic,” said Lyndall.“There is a very welcoming and approachable vibe that is often hard to find at a high-end spa. The quality of service is top notch.”

Reprieve Spa is located at 7185 Chagrin Rd., Ste. C. in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. A complete list of Reprieve's services, as well as more information on Reprieve's licensed and highly experienced team, can be found at . An online photo gallery is also available.

