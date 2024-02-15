PM Modi To Visit Thiruvananthapuram On Feb 27

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, sources said on Thursday.

PM Modi had first reached Thrissur in the first week of January to attend an all-women rally.

He had again visited Kerala the same month to attend the wedding of actor Suresh Gopi's daughter.

On February 27, he would be coming to inaugurate the valedictory function of the state-wide yatra of state BJP president K. Surendran.

