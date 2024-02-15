Vatom Inc. Announces $10 Million In Series B Funding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funds to Support Accelerating Demand of the Vatom Platform. Partners such as Deloitte, Visa, P&G, Dentsu, Google, Pepsico, and other Fortune 500 companies driving record-breaking growth of the company



VENICE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatom Inc. ("Vatom") announced today that it has completed an initial $10 million Series B financing. The company will use the proceeds to expand Customer Success, Marketing, and Product teams supporting its rapidly growing customer base. The Series B will remain open for anticipated additional investors in the coming months.



The company's valuation was set at $125 million, driven primarily by its unique platform offering and its growing roster of Fortune 500 customers. Vatom was recently named by INC Magazine as one of the top 5000 fastest-growing companies in the USA.

The round is being led by GSV AirCO, a global venture capital fund focused on the rapidly growing digital education market.

Michael Moe, founder and CEO of GSV will join Vatom's board of directors. Current investors in Vatom include iHeart Media, Galaxy Digital, Raine Group, and Bat VC.

"We are excited and honored to have such a well-known and respected company partner with us to help bring our vision and products to the world," said Eric Pulier CEO and founder of Vatom." Our unique solution has become the customer engagement platform of choice for some of the largest companies in the world, including Google, PepsiCo, P&G, Deloitte, Dentsu, iHeart Media, among others. We are looking forward to Vatom's next stage of growth, and to see how it will shape the future of customer engagement."

