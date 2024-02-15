Christopher Lowell Co-Founder, Innsure, Joins Insurtech Saas Platform INSILLION As Strategic Advisor For North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After successful deployments at more than 40 insurance carriers across APAC,

MENA, and India, over 20 years, INSILLION is now expanding its operations to the North American region with the objective of transforming Property & Casualty (P&C) carriers & Managing General Agent (MGAs). As a strategic advisor, Christopher Lowell will guide INSILLION with key insights to drive expansion and explore new market opportunities.



Christopher Lowell joins INSILLION as Strategic Advisor for North America

With over 20 years of industry experience, Christopher is a driving force for change. He co-founded InnSure, a non-profit that brings together climate change, insurance, and innovation. Previously, he held the position of Vice President and Head of the Small Commercial Innovation Lab at The Hartford overseeing the creation of new insurance services to open up growth opportunities. Prior to that, Christopher was Managing Director of Corporate Strategy & Research at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he spearheaded strategic initiatives to drive market expansion.

Christopher has exceptional expertise in building new insurance products, including partnering with digital providers and developing insurance innovation activities.

Mahavir Chand, Co-Founder of INSILLION, commented, "Christopher brings a P&C carrier's strategic business perspective to our insurtech platform, his rich understanding of P&C insurance will provide us with valuable insights to establish a unique product-market fit. We look forward to working with him to bring INSILLION to carriers and MGAs in North America."

Christopher Lowell, Strategic Advisor - North America of INSILLION added, "INSILLION's fresh perspective on merging technology and business tools and their relentless focus on the customer are exactly what is needed in the P&C industry today. I am honored to support their go-to-market strategy into North America."

About INSILLION

INSILLION is a market leader in insurance sales and underwriting technology across India, MENA, APAC, and is now expanding to North America. With more than 20 years of industry experience, over 40 global carriers have chosen INSILLION to modernize, transform, and scale. INSILLION empowers carriers and MGAs to transform insurance sales and underwriting through a cloud-based, Low Code – No Code platform driven by APIs, enabling the creation and distribution of insurance products at market speed.

INSILLION is recognized for developing agile and innovative solutions that drive carriers and MGAs to thrive in a dynamic insurance landscape by realizing new revenue opportunities, delivering exceptional performance, and achieving business growth.

