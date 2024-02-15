Cloud Migration Services Market Worth $29.2 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in Cloud Migration Services Market. Companies in the region are recognizing the cost benefits associated with cloud migration. Cloud services offer a pay-as-you-go model, eliminating the need for significant upfront investments in hardware and infrastructure. Several governments across the Asia Pacific region have been promoting cloud adoption through various initiatives and policies. These efforts aim to foster innovation, improve public services, and drive economic growth.

Some major players in the Cloud Migration Services Market include IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), VMWare (US), Cisco (US), NTT Data (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), DXC (US), HPE (US), Veritis (US), RiverMeadow (US), Rackspace (US), Informatica (US), WSM (US), and so on.

In November 2023, Infosys entered into a three-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to accelerate cloud transformation for financial institutions across Europe, the middle east, and Africa (EMEA). this collaboration, under Infosys cobalt, combines AWS's cloud-native innovation with info sys's domain knowledge, delivering specialized cloud migration and modernization services. the aim is to provide transformative cloud solutions, leveraging generative AI and data analytics, industry-specific use cases, and shared toolsets for accelerated adoption and compliance.

In September 2023, Oracle and Microsoft announced Oracle Database at Azure, which gives customers direct access to Oracle database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and deployed in Microsoft Azure datacenters.

In September 2023, Red Hat, and Oracle announced the expansion of their alliance to offer customers a greater choice in deploying applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). As part of the expanded collaboration, Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes for architecting, building, and deploying cloud-native applications, will be supported and certified to run on OCI. In August 2023, Cisco and Nutanix partnership streamlined cloud migration with a pre-integrated solution, leveraging SaaS-managed infrastructure through Cisco's Intersight. This collaboration supports flexible deployment options, ensuring compatibility with diverse server environments and cloud choices. Nutanix Cloud Platform capabilities provide a consistent operating model, simplified application management, and scalability for migrated workloads. The partnership's benefits include faster migration, reduced costs, improved management, enhanced security, and increased scalability and agility.

Organisations can save a lot of money by moving to the cloud since they can pay only for the resources they use, cut maintenance costs, and minimise capital expenditures on hardware and infrastructure.

With the ability to adjust to shifting market conditions and business requirements, cloud migration services enable enterprises to swiftly roll out new services and apps and meet changing client requests.

Because cloud migration offers centralised access to data and apps, it makes it easier for geographically distributed teams to collaborate and increase productivity.

By providing built-in high availability and disaster recovery features, cloud migration services minimise downtime and data loss in the case of disruptions or disasters, ensuring company continuity.

By shifting infrastructure management and maintenance to cloud service providers, cloud migration streamlines IT management and frees up internal resources for strategic projects and core company operations. Through optimised energy usage and resource utilisation in cloud environments, cloud migration reduces the carbon footprint associated with on-premises data centres, hence contributing to environmental sustainability.

To define, describe, and predict the Cloud Migration Services Market by offering (service type, and deployment mode), migration type, application, vertical and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Cloud Migration Services Market

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the Cloud Migration Services Market To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the Cloud Migration Services Market

