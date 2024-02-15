Mindgruve And Kick It California Tackle Public Health Epidemic With Gamified App

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The New Smoking and Vaping Cessation App Will Offer a Personalized Quitting Journey for Californians

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , one of the premiere digital marketing agencies in the U.S., is excited to announce its partnership with Kick It California , the longest-running statewide phone-based tobacco cessation program in the U.S. The collaboration focuses on a complete redesign of the app formerly known as NoButts and NoVape, now rebranded as the Kick It app, tailored to aid users in their journey to quit both smoking and vaping. The app officially launched on December 29, 2023.

"Our user experience teams have skillfully crafted a more engaging quitting experience that expands beyond traditional cessation resources, encompassing a broader range of tobacco products," said Chad Robley , CEO and co-founder of Mindgruve . "We're confident that this new app will be a powerful behavioral modification tool for Californians."

Powered by UC San Diego and funded by the CA Department of Public Health and First 5 CA, Kick It California has been helping Californians quit smoking, vaping, and smokeless tobacco for over 30 years. To address the prevalence of vaping and offer support for a wider range of tobacco products, the organization has joined forces with the award-winning global agency to create a more customized, user-friendly, and gamified experience.

The app will serve as a comprehensive resource for quitting smoking and vaping, by including:



A personalized dashboard including last check-in, longest streak, and money saved

A focus on positive reinforcement through messaging, graphics, badges, and more Gamification elements like missions, tasks, games, and distractions, similar to successful meditation apps

"Our mission is to empower individuals with the tools and support they need to make positive behavioral changes," said Emily Aughinbaugh, Kick It California Program Director. "With Mindgruve's expertise, our app is set to be a game-changer in helping Californians quit smoking and vaping, offering support on their path to a healthier life."

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose - accelerate business growth through marketing and technology. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

