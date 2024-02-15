Duke Energy Celebrates Black History Month With $75,000 In Grants Supporting Community And Cultural Programs In South Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Funding will go to enrichment, mentoring and family skills programs in African American communities



GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Black History Month, the Duke Energy Foundation has provided $75,000 in grants to organizations in South Carolina that serve African American communities with programs, services and cultural experiences.

"For nearly 50 years, we have taken time in February to celebrate the immeasurable contributions Black people have made to our nation, our state and our neighborhoods," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "This rich history continues to inspire organizations that support African American communities and build upon the legacy of those that came before. Through this funding, we are proud to help shine a light on that important work."

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:



Florence Boys & Girls Club – $5,000

G-Lab: Gentlemen Learning & Building Legacies (Florence) – $5,000

City of

Sumter academic and senior fitness programs – $10,000

City of

Hartsville Pride Park – $5,000

A Father's Way (Lancaster) – $5,000

Boys & Girls Club of the

Lakelands Region (Greenwood) – $10,000

Upstate Fatherhood Coalition (Spartanburg) – $10,000

Westside Center (Anderson) – $5,000 The Urban League of the Upstate (Greenville) – $20,000

The Urban League of The Upstate, an affiliate of the National Urban League, has played a vital role in serving the Upstate community for over 50 years. Funding from Duke Energy has helped the Urban League develop a tour focused on historic African American neighborhoods and landmarks that were integral to the civil rights movement. The tour will include a visit to the historic McClaren Medical Building in downtown Greenville, which will house a cultural visitor center. This center will serve as a hub for learning, exploring, and celebrating African American history and achievements.

"Thanks to Duke Energy and the collaboration with Black History in Greenville, Black History Month will be a time to spotlight and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments that African Americans have made in the Upstate community," said Dr. Gail Wilson Awan, president and CEO of Urban League of The Upstate. "As the Urban League continues its mission of advancing social and economic equality, the support of partners like Duke Energy is invaluable. Together, they are working towards creating a future where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed and thrive."

