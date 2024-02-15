Global Synthetic Zeolites Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Research Focuses On Addressing Challenges Of Manufacturing Highly Siliceous Zeolites

Zeolite A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Type Y segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR

The Synthetic Zeolites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$872.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Key Attributes: