Global Synthetic Zeolites Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Research Focuses On Addressing Challenges Of Manufacturing Highly Siliceous Zeolites

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Zeolites - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Synthetic Zeolites Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Synthetic Zeolites estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Zeolite A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Type Y segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Synthetic Zeolites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$872.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
What`s New?
Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 248
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $4.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $6 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Synthetic Zeolites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022 COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Demand for Synthetic Zeolites Zeolites Playing a Part in Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic An Introduction to Synthetic Zeolites Major Applications of Synthetic Zeolites Biological Applications Natural Zeolites Vs Synthetic Zeolites Global Market Prospects & Outlook Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth Competition World Brands Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for Synthetic Zeolites Market Use of Zeolites as Catalyst in Petrochemical and Refining Industry Continues to Grow Zeolites Emerge as an Attractive Material in Petroleum Refining Industry Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Demand for Petroleum Derivatives and Growth Opportunities Ahead Synthetic Zeolites: Playing a Transformative Role in Chemical Industry COVID-19 Disruption in Chemical Industry Affects Market Growth Zeolites in Fuel Cell Applications: Potential Growth Opportunities COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Fuel Cells Market, Affecting Demand for Zeolites Synthetic Zeolites Find Use as Adsorbents in Numerous Applications Zeolites Find Growing Use in Adsorbents for Refrigeration Units Zeolite Use in Water and Wastewater Treatment: An Overview Development of Aluminophosphates Zeolite to Boost Demand for Synthetic Zeolites Synthetic Zeolites from Organic Raw Materials: A Notable Trend Poised to Drive Future Market Gains New Methods Emerge for Synthesis of Zeolites Innovations & Research Initiatives in the Synthetic Zeolites Market Researchers Use Raman Spectroscopy for Zeolite Crystals Characterization Z-EURECA Synthesizes Zeolites Using New Reactor Design Zeopore Offers Revolutionary Platform for Producing High Quality Mesoporous Zeolites Membrane-Based Separation Technique Emerges for Gas Storage and Separation Metalsearch Develops Novel Synthetic Zeolite Manufacturing Technique Research Focuses on Addressing Challenges of Manufacturing Highly Siliceous Zeolites Zeopore Develops Unique Technology to Create Zeolite Catalyst Challenges Confronting the Synthetic Zeolites Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 58 Featured)
Honeywell International, Inc. Alfa Aesar ACS Material, LLC Blue Pacific Minerals Eurecat SA Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd. Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Grace Catalysts Technologies Hengye, Inc. Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd. Fujian Risheng Chemical Co. Ltd. Huiying Chemical Xiamen Company Focus Zeolite Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Synthetic Zeolites Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15022024004107003653ID1107857453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.