Algosec Achieves Outperformer Status In Gigaom’S Cloud Network Security Radar Report

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity leader AlgoSec has been named a Market Outperformer in GigaOm's first cloud network security Radar Report, recognizing its position at the forefront of Cloud security innovation.



The GigaOm Radar report highlights key cloud network security vendors to equip IT decision-makers with the information they need to select the best fit for their business. It measures selected vendors based on their execution and ability to innovate.



In the report, Andrew Green, IT writer and practitioner, acknowledged several of AlgoSec's distinguishing capabilities including Automation and Security Policy Management: "AlgoSec automates application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network estate including public cloud, private cloud, containers, and on-premises networks."

Comprehensive Solution Suite : "AlgoSec delivers cloud network security solutions via its Firewall Analyzer, FireFlow, and AlgoSec Cloud products. AlgoSec Cloud provides application-based risk identification and security policy management across multicloud environments." Real-Time Network Mapping : "A real-time network map provides a comprehensive view and connectivity flows of security and networking appliances such as firewalls, routers, and switches."



Other highlights from the report include infrastructure as code (IaC) security scanning capability, which produces“what-if” risks and vulnerability analysis scans within existing source control applications, and AlgoBot, an intelligent chatbot that assists with change management processes.

Green said:“Network security policy managers have a distinct set of features, with particularly strong observability, misconfiguration, and simulation capabilities. These solutions are less invasive as they orchestrate only existing appliances without imposing architectural changes, and they can help enterprises reach the low-hanging fruit for improving their security posture. AlgoSec offers a range of innovative developments, including AlgoBot, which helps with change management processes, and the solution's capabilities for planning and simulations.”

“We are at the forefront of a pivotal shift within cloud network security”, said Eran Shiff, VP Product at AlgoSec.“To effectively address the needs of businesses working in a complex hybrid world, we are disregarding conventional norms and operating deep within the cloud application level. By understanding the business context and purpose of every application, we are enabling our customers to gain visibility, reduce overall risk and process hundreds of application changes with zero-touch across a hybrid network. Our inclusion in this report is testament of this evolution and marks a new chapter in securing application connectivity.”

AlgoSec is trusted by more than 1,800 of the world's leading organizations including NCR Corporation, a leading global point-of-sale (POS) provider for restaurants, retailers, and banks and a provider of multi-vendor ATM software.

Commenting on the partnership, Scott Theriault, Global Manager, Network Perimeter Security at NCR said:“As we aspire to achieve zero-trust, when moving into the cloud, micro-segmentation and container security come into play. Therefore, we need tools like AlgoSec to assist us in the journey because most application owners do not know what access is needed. This tool helps them learn what needs to be implemented to reduce the attack surface,” stated Theriault.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to secure application connectivity and cloud-native applications throughout their multi-cloud and hybrid network.

Trusted by more than 1,800 of the world's leading organizations, AlgoSec's application-centric approach enables to securely accelerate business application deployment by centrally managing application connectivity and security policies across the public clouds, private clouds, containers, and on-premises networks.

Using its unique vendor-agnostic deep algorithm for intelligent change management automation, AlgoSec enables acceleration of digital transformation projects, helps prevent business application downtime and substantially reduces manual work and exposure to security risks.

AlgoSec's policy management and CNAPP platforms provide a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues within cloud-native applications as well as across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.

Learn how AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, DevSecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications up to 10 times faster while maintaining security at .

About GigaOm

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm's advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands.

GigaOm works directly with enterprises both inside and outside of the IT organization to apply proven research and methodologies designed to avoid pitfalls and roadblocks while balancing risk and innovation. Research methodologies include but are not limited to adoption and benchmarking surveys, use cases, interviews, ROI/TCO, market landscapes, strategic trends, and technical benchmarks. Our analysts possess 20+ years of experience advising a spectrum of clients from early adopters to mainstream enterprises.

GigaOm's perspective is that of the unbiased enterprise practitioner. Through this perspective, GigaOm connects with engaged and loyal subscribers on a deep and meaningful level.

