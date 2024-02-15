US Digestive Health Celebrates Grand Opening Of Lansdale-Colmar Office

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXTON, Pa., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the nation's largest gastroenterology (GI) practices, celebrated the opening of its new Lansdale-Colmar office on Wednesday, February 7, at 5:30 p.m. Referring physicians and other attendees received guided tours of the facility which was followed by a welcoming ceremony and ribbon cutting.



The 4,800-square-foot office, located at 2618 N. Broad Street in Colmar, Pennsylvania, will enhance USDH's presence in the region and further establish the practice's commitment to providing exceptional, accessible digestive care. The office was previously located in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, at 125 Medical Campus Drive in the Medical Arts Building, Suite 104. The affiliated endoscopy center, Springfield Ambulatory Surgery Center, is located in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, at 1528 Bethlehem Pike.

USDH is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, with more than 40 locations and over 250 providers currently operating throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

"Our goal at US Digestive Health is to ensure our communities have access to the latest in GI innovation and technology," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health.

"This new facility will provide USDH patients with access to a team of experienced physicians and care," stated Dr. Robert Boynton, the lead physician at the office.

Address of Office:

2618 N. Broad St., Suite 125

Colmar, PA 18915

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 40 locations, 24 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,250 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

