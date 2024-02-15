Animal Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Animal Biotechnology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Animal Biotechnology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the animal biotechnology market size is predicted to reach $44.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the animal biotechnology market is due to the growing awareness regarding animal health and welfare. North America region is expected to hold the largest animal biotechnology market share. Major players in the animal biotechnology market include Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Biogenesis Bago SA, Merck & Co Inc., Virbac, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Animal Biotechnology Market Segments

.By Product Type: Diagnostics Tests, Vaccines, Drugs, Reproductive And Genetic, Feed Additives

.By Animal Type: Companion, Livestock

.By Application: Diagnosis Of Animal Diseases, Treatment Of Animal Diseases, Preventive Care Of Animals, Drug Development, Other Applications

.By End-Use: Laboratories, Point-Of-Care Testing/In-house Testing, Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Uses

.By Geography: The global animal biotechnology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Animal biotechnology refers to the use of science and engineering techniques by which living organisms are modified to benefit humans and other animals. Animal biotechnology is used to modify the genome of animals, known as genetic engineering, to improve their suitability in pharmaceuticals, industrial, and agriculture applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Animal Biotechnology Market Characteristics

3. Animal Biotechnology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Animal Biotechnology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Animal Biotechnology Market Size And Growth

......

27. Animal Biotechnology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Animal Biotechnology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

