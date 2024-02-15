Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Automotive Ambient Lighting Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the automotive ambient lighting market size is predicted to reach $6.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the automotive ambient lighting market is due to the growth of high-end luxury car sales. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest automotive ambient lighting market share. Major players in the automotive ambient lighting market include Robert Bosch GmbH, General Electric Company, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Flex Ltd..

Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Segments

.By Product: Dashboard Lights, Ambient Lighting, Head-up Display, Reading Lights

.By Technology: Halogen, LED, Xenon

.By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

.By Geography: The global automotive ambient lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive ambient lighting refers to soft lighting around the vehicle's center console, door handles and handles, cup holders, and in some cases, the vehicle's dashboard and footwell. Surrounding interior lighting is usually considered a pure cosmetic feature that does not provide unique vehicle safety features. Most ambient lighting today is designed to reflect light sources from the inside, determine when the driver enters and exits the vehicle, manipulate driving controls, and affect mood, attention, and comfort.

