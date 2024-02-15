Resalesdvc Rebrands As Vacation Club Life, Continuing To Lead In Disney Vacation Club Resale Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ResalesDVC, a company with a long-standing reputation in the Disney Vacation Club resale market, is excited to announce its new name: Vacation Club Life. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, the company has helped countless families and individuals become proud owners of Disney Vacation Club memberships at affordable prices.The decision to rebrand as Vacation Club Life reflects the company's commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for its clients. The new name embodies the essence of what the company stands for - helping people create unforgettable memories and experiences through Disney Vacation Club ownership."We are thrilled to unveil our new name, Vacation Club Life. This name represents our continued dedication to providing exceptional service and expertise in the DVC resale market," said Kristen Tutas, Broker of Vacation Club Life. "Our team is passionate about helping families and individuals make their Disney dreams a reality, and we believe our new name truly captures that sentiment."Vacation Club Life remains the same trusted company that has been helping clients navigate the Disney Vacation Club resale market for over two decades. With a team of knowledgeable and experienced professionals, the company continues to offer unparalleled customer service and expertise in all aspects of Disney Vacation Club ownership.As Vacation Club Life, the company looks forward to continuing to serve its clients and helping them create magical memories that will last a lifetime. For more information about Vacation Club Life and its services, please visit their website at .

