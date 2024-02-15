Alpharidge's Natasha Bryan Selected As A Member Of The 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Woman-Owned IT Services & Cyber Firm Selected to Participate in EY Business Accelerator Program

- Natasha Bryan, CEONEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announces Natasha Bryan, CEO of AlphaRidge , leading IT managed services and cybersecurity firm, as a member of the 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) cohort. EAN is a business accelerator program created to support founders of Black- and Hispanic/Latino-owned companies. Thirty-six entrepreneurs representing seven industries were selected by an independent panel of executives. The 2024 EAN cohort members were selected based on their leadership skills and business acumen as well as their company's culture, level of innovation and potential for scalability.“EY has cultivated a fantastic entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we are delighted to connect the 2024 EAN cohort to that community and offer our advice and support,” said Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader and Executive Sponsor of EAN.“It's inspiring to see the strides members of our EAN community make through their time in the program – from building connections that have led to major contracts and funding, to friendships that have turned into pivotal business partnerships. These business leaders are sure to broaden the already significant impact they make in their communities, to our overall economy, and society at large.”EAN participants access assessments, one-on-one coaching, a customized curriculum designed for entrepreneurs, online tools and access to an incredible established entrepreneur ecosystem that helps them to accelerate their businesses. Entrepreneurs of color are a critical economic force, operating more than 8 million businesses and generating $1.4 trillion in revenue ― yet barriers such as lack of access to capital and networks continue to exist. The EAN program aims to close these and other gaps for diverse-owned founders and entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the program has helped align participants to capital, customers and other connections.“I look forward to becoming a member of EY's valuable network and all of the opportunities for learning and collaboration,” says Natasha Bryan, CEO.“Through AlphaRidge's active participation in the 2024 EAN cohort, I'm grateful for the opportunity I will have to engage with other forward-thinking entrepreneurs and industry leaders in bringing AlphaRidge to a new stage of growth.”AlphaRidge is a complete IT services and solutions firm based in New York City with a presence throughout the United States. With clients in both the public and private sectors, AlphaRidge was recently recognized by the New York State Economic Development Corporation as a leading MWBE supplier with the 2023 MWBE Innovation Award at the NYS Forum.For more information, please visit ey/EAN.###About AlphaRidgeAlphaRidge is a complete IT services and solutions firm based in New York, New York with a presence throughout the United States. AlphaRidge is driven by the conviction that a business's value in technology comes from people.A global leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation, AlphaRidge is at the forefront of innovation, addressing the technological landscape's entire breadth in the evolving world of cloud, digital, and technology platforms. AlphaRidge clients private and public enterprise.AlphaRidge is MWBE, WBENC, and SBA WOSB certified. AlphaRidge holds a GSA MAS contract under Schedule 70 (Health IT Services).

