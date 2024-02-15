CITI Program Begins Innovative Licensing Partnership With Duke University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Nadine BarrettFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative (CITI Program) , the leader in online research, ethics, and compliance training, and Duke University announced a licensing agreement to offer an introductory Just ASKTM training course developed by Duke on CITI Program's learning platform.“This licensing arrangement is a fantastic opportunity to provide top-notch training and knowledge to our research community,” said Margaret Rankovic, Director of Education and Content, who also leads the licensing partnerships for CITI Program.“Our successful partnerships like this one with Duke University benefit both organizations – our CITI Program learners gain access to top-notch, expertly developed content, and we help Duke's content reach a broad and diverse audience on our established platform,” Rankovic said.“CITI Program's continual investment in our LMS means we can offer all types of interactive and engaging content to learners, like this Duke course.”The Just ASKTM: Introduction to Equity and Diversity in Clinical Research and Trials Participation course available through CITI Program is designed to provide learners with a foundational understanding of equity, diversity, and inclusion within biomedical research and clinical trial participation. Uncovering barriers that hinder engagement among underserved groups, the course aims to foster a better understanding of crucial research participation challenges.“It is a natural fit for us to distribute this introductory version of the Just ASKTM program through CITI Program to promote equity in research participation. This arrangement will allow us to reach a broader audience with foundational information and strategies to enhance greater diversity and inclusion in medical research, help reduce health disparities, and improve access to potentially life-saving or life-enhancing research for all,” said Nadine Barrett, Senior Associate Dean of Research Equity and Community Engagement at Wake Forest School of Medicine, who developed the Just ASKTM training programs at Duke, leads interactive workshops, and continues to build new resources and tools to advance equity in research and research participation.“We are excited about this engagement with CITI Program, as it represents both a tech transfer license agreement and a distribution partnership, fulfilling two important components of Duke's mission within the Office for Translation & Commercialization and the Office for External Partnerships,” said Daniel Dardani, Director of Physical Sciences and Digital Innovations Licensing and Corporate Alliances at Duke University.CITI Program's modular learning management system allows for extensive customization by institutions while allowing learners to transfer completion credits across subscribing organizations.Bharat Krishna, Senior Managing Director of CITI Program, said,“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with Duke to license their Just ASKTM content. This program will enable our learners to gain valuable insights into strategies for promoting inclusivity and diversity, enabling them to incorporate a health equity perspective into their research plans. We are excited to offer this course to our subscribing institutions and learners and look forward to its positive impact on the biomedical research community.”The Just ASKTM: Introduction to Equity and Diversity in Clinical Research and Trials Participation course is available on CITI Program's platform as of January 2024. It can be added to enhance subscribing organization's current clinical research training or purchased by individuals interested in learning more about inclusivity in research. View the course page for more details.ABOUT CITI ProgramCITI Program (citiprogram) is a worldwide leader in online education that serves over a million and a half students a year and 2,800+ global institutions. Founded in 2000, CITI Program provides peer-reviewed education and training to academic medical centers, higher education institutions, hospitals, life science, and digital health companies.

