Modesto Police Department Becomes California's First Autism Certified Police Department

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modesto Police Department is now California's first Certified Autism CenterTM, boosting support for autistic and sensory-sensitive community members.

- Chief Brandon Gillespie

MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Modesto Police Department is now the first police department in California to be recognized as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a significant step forward in enhancing interactions with autistic and sensory-sensitive members of the community. The certification encompasses scenario-based training designed to equip officers and staff with the necessary skills for understanding, communicating with, and assisting autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals effectively.

Chief Brandon Gillespie expressed his pride in the department's achievement, stating, "I am incredibly proud of the Modesto Police Department for achieving certification as a Certified Autism CenterTM. Through diligent efforts to enhance our training, understanding, and compassion, we aim to provide the highest level of care and assistance to those who are autistic. This accomplishment reflects the dedication and hard work of our officers and staff, and I am honored to lead such an exceptional team."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism and 1 in 6 people have a sensory sensitivity, which highlights the growing need for specialized training and certification. The IBCCES training, guided by evidence-based practices and insights from experts and autistic self-advocates, ensures the department is well-prepared to offer appropriate support and assistance.

"Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman, stated, "Partnering with the Modesto Police Department to build a community that is both safe and welcoming to all is IBCCES' mission. This designation demonstrates their dedication to providing the best possible care for autistic individuals and ensuring that they are able to respond appropriately in urgent situations."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

Additionally, IBCCES has developed CertifiedAutismCenter , a complimentary online resource for families seeking certified locations and professionals. Each organization featured on the site has fulfilled the requirements to be recognized as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC).

###

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Modest Police Department

The Modesto Police Department, located in the Central Valley of California, serves the community of Modesto with a population of approximately 218,000.

Recently, we achieved certification as a Certified Autism CenterTM with the IBCCES. This certification reflects our unwavering commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment for autistic individuals and their families.

We are dedicated to serving and protecting our community while also understanding and adapting to its needs.

We strive to serve with excellence and make Modesto a great place for everyone.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram