Following National Advertising Division Challenge, MOSH Voluntarily Discontinues Certain Claims For Mosh Protein Bars

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY – February 15, 2024 – Following a challenge brought by the BBB National Programs National Advertising Division as part of its routine monitoring program, MOSH PBC discontinued certain advertising claims used to promote its Mosh Protein Bars.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) challenged the claim that Mosh Protein Bars are:



“Expertly formulated to crush cravings *and* give you a mental boost, wherever and whenever you need it most. Plus, set you up for long-term brain health. All in one little bar;” and The implied claim that consuming Mosh protein bars will eliminate brain fog and provide meaningful and long-term cognitive benefits.

Further, during the inquiry, MOSH stated that it would make a modified claim:“Formulated with adaptogens, superfoods and vital brain nutrients.”

MOSH informed NAD that it permanently discontinued the challenged and modified claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library.

