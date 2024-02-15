(MENAFN- Baystreet) These High-Yielding Three Stocks Pay Up to 9.77%

Is Walt Disney Stock a Buy After Announcing a 50% Dividend Increase?Ford To Issue Special Dividend PaymentMeta Platforms Will Pay a Dividend. Could it Become a Top Income Stock to Own?Chevron Raises Dividend 8% Amid Record Payout To Shareholders Add this under widget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Thursday, February 15, 2024

French Automaker Renault Raises Dividend By 640%

French automaker Renault (RNO) is raising its annual dividend payment to shareholders by 640%, news that has sent the company's stock up 7% in European trading.

Specifically, Renault is lifting its dividend payout to 1.85 euros ($1.99 U.S.) per share for the financial year, up 640% from 0.25 euros ($0.27 U.S.) previously.

The company announced the massive dividend increase as it reported strong quarterly results, with an operating margin of 7.9%, the top end of its guidance.

Renault said in its earnings statement that it is targeting free cash flow of at least 2.5 billion euros ($2.68 billion U.S.) in 2024.

The company said it is also focusing on 10 new vehicle launches and accelerating its electric vehicle (EV) and software strategy.

Renault said the new dividend payment to its shareholders should be sustainable over the long-term based on its continued earnings growth.

Prior to today (Feb. 15), the stock of Renault had declined 7% over the past 12 months to trade at 40 euros ($42.85 U.S.) per share.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks