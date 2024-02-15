(MENAFN- Baystreet) Jumia Hikes on Q4, Full-Year Numbers

Stratasys Flat on Helping Oklahomans with Dental PlanTwilio Sinks on Q4 EarningsStellantis Profit SlidesDeere's Earnings Surpass Wall Street Expectations Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, February 15, 2024

Warren Buffett Trims Apple Stake

Famed investor Warren Buffett has trimmed his massive holding in Apple (AAPL) stock.

Through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A / BRK.B), Buffett sold 10 million shares of Apple during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the company's 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Berkshire Hathaway now holds 905 million shares of Apple worth $166 billion U.S. Apple continues to make-up nearly half of Buffett's stock portfolio.

Berkshire also sold a third of its investment in troubled entertainment company Paramount Global (PARA) during Q4 and continued to sell its stake in personal computer maker HP (HPQ).

Buffett's company completely exited its position in DR Horton (DHI), America's leading home builder, selling about six million shares in the process.

On the flipside, Berkshire bought more shares of U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX) during the final quarter of last year, acquiring 16 million shares of the energy producer.

Buffett now owns 126 million shares of Chevron worth $19 billion U.S. The latest purchase came after the sale of about 13 million Chevron shares in the previous third quarter of 2023.

Berkshire Hathaway appears to have lost money on its investment in Paramount Global. Buffett initially bought the stock for about $30 U.S. a share in early 2022. Paramount's stock is now trading around $13 U.S. a share.

However, Berkshire's Apple investment continues to be a winner, with Barron's estimating that Buffett has a paper profit of $135 billion U.S. in the iPhone maker.

Berkshire Hathaway's Class B stock has risen 29% over the past 12 months and currently trades at $398.68 U.S. per share.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks