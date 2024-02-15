(MENAFN- Baystreet) Jumia Hikes on Q4, Full-Year Numbers

Twilio Sinks on Q4 EarningsStellantis Profit SlidesDeere's Earnings Surpass Wall Street ExpectationsWarren Buffett Trims Apple Stake Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, February 15, 2024

Stratasys Flat on Helping Oklahomans with Dental Plan

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares barely budged Thursday, as the company, a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced today that it had partnered with Express Dental Labs of Norman, Oklahoma at the

recent Oklahoma Dental Association Mission of Mercy (OkMOM) event to provide full and partial dentures to more than 55 people in need.

The OkMOM is a two-day event that provides free essential dental care to individuals who may otherwise lack access to such services. The event took place in Lawton Oklahoma and brought together dental professionals, volunteers, and organizations to address the oral health needs of underserved populations.

Each patient that received dentures had an inter-oral scan completed the first day, which Express Dental Labs used to create the dentures with the Stratasys' J5 DentaJet® 3D Printer and TrueDent resin. The dentures were printed overnight and delivered by participating dentists the following day, giving patients a new smile with well fitting, natural looking dentures, within 24 hours.

“It is awesome that we can do this for the community,” said Tra' Chambers, Owner, Express Dental Labs.“Traditionally, dentures are labor intensive to manufacture, but when using Stratasys technology, we can serve many more patients in a shorter amount of time.”

SSYS shares dipped two cents to $13.63.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks