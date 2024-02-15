Unite Us And Ride Health Partner To Improve Access To Transportation Services For New Yorkers

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Unite Us , the national partner for social care improving the health and well-being of communities through technology, and Ride Health , a transportation management company dedicated to eliminating transportation barriers for vulnerable populations, are partnering to increase access to vital transportation services for individuals across New York State under the state's recently approved 1115 Medicaid Waiver. The partnership will integrate the power of Unite Us' shared technology Platform and Ride Health's expansive transportation network to empower Social Care Networks (SNCs) to quickly and easily coordinate transportation services for community members.







"This partnership will establish a new transportation infrastructure through our platform to scale the service provision under the new 1115 Medicaid waiver initiative," said Marc Natale, New York State Director at Unite Us "Together, we are not just connecting individuals to transportation services; we are building a more equitable, accessible, and integrated healthcare system for all New Yorkers."

The partnership between Unite Us and Ride Health reinforces transportation's critical role as a key driver of health. This collaborative initiative aims to eliminate barriers to essential transportation services, empower individuals to participate fully in their communities and identify and deliver insights for service optimization and resource allocation.

​​"The ability for healthcare providers to make referrals to Ride Health's non-emergency medical transportation services on the Unite Us Platform will remove significant barriers to the access of important resources that support the overall health and well-being of our healthcare consumers," said Robert Grolling, Director of Quality Improvement, CASA - Trinity, Inc.

The initiative integrates Ride Health's transportation network into the Unite Us platform, streamlining transportation authorization and booking processes for healthcare providers and human service agencies. This will eliminate transportation barriers to essential services, ensuring comprehensive transportation coverage regardless of mobility level or geographical location. Additionally, the partnership offers comprehensive analytics and reporting through Unite Us' advanced data analytics, providing insights into transportation needs and enabling continuous improvement of services to meet the evolving needs of New Yorkers.

"This collaboration with Unite Us, against the backdrop of increased investment in non-medical transportation services in New York, furthers our mission to ensure that transportation is never a barrier to care," said Imran Cronk, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Ride Health.

"As an established integrated social care network, we recognize the importance of removing transportation as a barrier to accessing social care connections and its resulting impact on improving the health of the communities we serve," said Michele Horan, Chief Operating Officer at Healthy Alliance "We are excited to see our two partners, Unite Us and Ride Health, working collaboratively to support a more seamless and integrated connection to social care and transportation services for the benefit of our network partners and the community members we are privileged to support."

About Unite Us

Over a decade ago, Unite Us pioneered the first closed-loop referral platform tailored specifically for veterans and their families. Today, leveraging our comprehensive suite of software and services, we unite more than 1,000 customers across the country. We aim to facilitate accountable connections to care for anyone in need, empowering government, healthcare, and local community-based organizations to thrive and focus on what they do best. We seamlessly bring communities together through cutting-edge technology, predicting, delivering, and facilitating payment for community-based social care. Our platform encompasses over one million services, boasting the industry's largest outcome-focused community network. Our award-winning experience distinguishes us, positioning Unite Us as the unparalleled partner for social care. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Ride Health

Ride Health partners with healthcare organizations and transportation providers to manage transportation benefits, strengthen enterprise transportation programs, and improve access to care and social services for complex populations.

