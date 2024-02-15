LOVE BRAND & Co. First Island Outpost At Pine Cay, Turks & Caicos

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOVE BRAND & Co. introduces its inaugural Island Outpost at Pine Cay, Turks & Caicos, in conjunction with an exclusive capsule collection for the esteemed Relais & Châteaux island retreat.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / The renowned British beachwear brand LOVE BRAND & Co. is embarking on a transatlantic journey to inaugurate an outpost on Pine Cay, one of the world's most prestigious private islands in Turks and Caicos. This partnership has given birth to a curated and eco-conscious retail haven, marking LOVE BRAND & Co.'s maiden foray into immersive retail beyond the United Kingdom. Drawing inspiration from a shared dedication to environmental sustainability and a mutual passion for the unhurried island lifestyle, this new shopping outpost is redefining the standards of hotel retail, offering a wardrobe from a selection of today's purpose-driven and eco-conscious beachwear brands and accessories. At the heart lies the LOVE BRAND & Co. capsule of sustainable swim and resort wear , complemented by an array of labels such as Asceno, Casa Raki, Hunza G, Pink City Prints, Mishki jewellery and Pook Hats.



Love Brand Outpost

LOVE BRAND & Co. Outpost at Pine Cay, Turks & Caicos



Oliver Tomalin, the founder of LOVE BRAND & Co., expressed his admiration for Pine Cay, stating, "Pine Cay might just have the best beach in the world. I am captivated by the islands' beauty and the wonderful people there. We couldn't envision a more enchanting locale for Love Brand's debut island outpost or a property more aligned with our values."

Christian Langlade, Pine Cay resort's General Manager, shares his enthusiasm, saying, "We are immensely privileged to have been selected as the site for LOVE BRAND & Co.'s inaugural retail outpost outside of the UK. We wholeheartedly resonate with Oliver and Rose's enduring and genuine commitment to safeguarding our oceans and wildlife. We eagerly anticipate extending this concept abroad and placing it in the hands of our esteemed guests."

Additionally, LOVE BRAND & Co. X Pine Cay introduces an exclusive fish-themed print, inspired by the resort's profound connection to the ocean. This distinctive fish motif gracefully hangs from the ceiling of the Pine Cay resort's new bar as well as adorning the exclusive Pine Cay Fish swim shorts, available in both men and boys.

About LOVE BRAND & Co.:

Refined for over a decade, LOVE BRAND & Co. offers a wide range of men's and children's beachwear. Produced using natural and recycled fabrics with an uncompromising attention to detail, focusing on eco-conscious provenance and purposeful design. LOVE BRAND & Co seeks to promote a positive outlook on the world and engage travellers with the environment while promoting a peaceful coexistence with wildlife. LOVE BRAND & Co is a proud member of 1% for the Planet and a B Corp-certified company, keeping the planet on the agenda while on the beach.

