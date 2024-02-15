Pasadena Villa Outpatient Opens Mental Health Clinic In Tampa, Florida

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading provider of mental health treatment services, proudly announces the opening of Pasadena Villa Outpatient - Tampa, a new outpatient clinic in Tampa, Florida. Developed in response to unmet demand for superior mental health treatment services, the facility joins Odyssey's growing network of Pasadena Villa Outpatient locations in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Additionally, Odyssey operates two residential treatment centers in Florida: Pasadena Villa Orlando and Lifeskills South Florida . Both residential campuses offer continuum outpatient services on or close to their main campus.



Mental health conditions affect millions of individuals across the United States, and recent data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Kaiser Family Foundation identified that in Florida:



Over 15% of Florida adults have a mental health condition, and 32% reported symptoms of anxiety or depression disorders. 648,000 adults in Florida have a serious mental health condition.

"Expanding services in Florida reflects Odyssey's commitment to addressing the increasing demand for mental health services in the state of Florida and the greater Tampa area," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "Our mission is to make high-quality clinical care accessible. This expansion addresses the identified need for outpatient services in Tampa."

The Tampa clinic offers a partial hospitalization program (PHP), an intensive outpatient program (IOP), and an evening virtual intensive outpatient program (VIOP) for adults of all genders (18 years and older), allowing clients to access the appropriate level of treatment while providing a flexible approach to mental health care. Each client's treatment is supported by close collaboration with providers in the community throughout their treatment.

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey , founded in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and other addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network , including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 50 treatment locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 600 total beds.

