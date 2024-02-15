Russian Missile Strike Destroys Electric Substation In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's missile attack on Ukraine's western city of Lviv early on February 15 has destroyed an electrical substation.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"There was a hit at an electrical substation in Lviv. A fire erupted in an area of approximately 150 square meters. It was extinguished within two hours. Twenty-nine firefighters and six pieces of equipment were involved. The substation was destroyed," the post said.

Kozytsky said there was currently no information about anyone killed or injured at this facility. Office premises, which were powered by the substation, receive electricity from generators.

In general, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down eight out of the 14 missiles in western Ukraine.

Early on February 15, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 13 out of 26 missiles. One missile hit an infrastructure facility in Lviv. Another one fell between residential buildings. Three people were injured there. The blast waves smashed windows in about 30 houses on five streets and damaged parked cars.

