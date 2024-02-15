NATO Countries Must Remain United On Ukraine - Meloni

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday called on NATO countries to remain united on Ukraine and voiced renewed full support for Kyiv.

That's according to ANSA , Ukrinform reports.

"We have reaffirmed our full support for Ukraine. For my part, I have confirmed our intention to continue to make an active contribution to the security of our eastern allies. We are convinced that the Atlantic Alliance must continue to show cohesion, unity, in line with a 360-degree approach to Euro-Atlantic security and also relaunching action on the southern flank," she said in a joint statement after talks with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Rome on Thursday.

On February 13, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis scheduled a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense for February 21 to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea region against the background of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, as well as the consequences of this aggression for Romania.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine