EU Observation Mission In Armenia Is Not Fulfilling Its Goal - Azerbaijani Official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15.
observation mission in Armenia is not fulfilling its initial goal,
Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan on special assignments, said in an interview with
Trend reports.
"Unfortunately, lately we have seen some signs that the EU
observation mission in Armenia is not basically fulfilling its
initial goal. The expected goal was to raise the confidence level
between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to decrease tension. We have
already become accustomed to the practice of regular visits by
various ambassadors from EU member states and some military
personnel to this portion of the border. During these visits, they
take photos and use binoculars to observe the Azerbaijani side.
This observation mission was formed with a clear mandate to
ensure their presence in this Armenian territory and to increase
the level of confidence. What is clear today is that, due to the
so-called "binocular diplomacy", it's not being attained. I think
this runs counter to that, and unfortunately, maybe I'm not
insisting on that, but the fact that the Armenian soldiers have
decided to open fire was somehow related to this sensation," he
said.
Amirbayov emphasized that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is
exploring measures to achieve a peaceful resolution without
breaching the ceasefire.
"Combatants but also military personnel, you know, looking at
positions through binoculars, taking photos, and then distributing
these on different social media platforms, claiming that it is only
because of them that Azerbaijan is not attacking Armenia. These are
not the steps aimed at increasing confidence between the two
parties, and more so, they do not reflect reality. The fact that
there is no violence, or there has not been any violence along the
border, is because Azerbaijan took its commitment to observe this
ceasefire very seriously and tried to find a solution to
outstanding problems through dialogue," he added.
