Armenia Has Obligation To Return 8 Azerbaijani Villages - Azerbaijani MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Another
statement by the Armenian Prime Minister that Azerbaijan allegedly
"holds the territory of 31 villages under occupation" is a part of
political manipulations, the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry says, Trend reports.
"We would like to remind the Prime Minister, who said in his
previous statements that there are 32 such villages, that Armenia
has obligations to return 8 villages of Azerbaijan. It would also
be good if the Armenian side, referring to territorial integrity
and the implementation of delimitation based on the 1991 borders
and the Alma-Ata Declaration, explaining why it has not complied
with these maps and agreements for the past 35 years, refused to
accept the borders reflected on Soviet maps, and occupied
Azerbaijani territories," the statement noted.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107857364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.