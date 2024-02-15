Armenia Has Obligation To Return 8 Azerbaijani Villages - Azerbaijani MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Another statement by the Armenian Prime Minister that Azerbaijan allegedly "holds the territory of 31 villages under occupation" is a part of political manipulations, the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

"We would like to remind the Prime Minister, who said in his previous statements that there are 32 such villages, that Armenia has obligations to return 8 villages of Azerbaijan. It would also be good if the Armenian side, referring to territorial integrity and the implementation of delimitation based on the 1991 borders and the Alma-Ata Declaration, explaining why it has not complied with these maps and agreements for the past 35 years, refused to accept the borders reflected on Soviet maps, and occupied Azerbaijani territories," the statement noted.

