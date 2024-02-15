Azerbaijan Army Holds Command-Staff Mobilization Exercise (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15.
In accordance
with the training plan for 2024, the command-staff mobilization
exercise is being conducted in one of the military units, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
During the exercises, measures were taken to deploy reception
points, study the process of receiving military personnel, mobilize
units and organize combat interoperability, deploy in the
operational area, and clarify reports on positioning in terrain, as
well as take the operational area and organize an offensive
operation. Reports on the activities done were also heard.
The objective of the exercise, which will last until February
16, is to clarify mobilization resources and bring the mobilization
activities in line with modern standards.
