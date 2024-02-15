Azerbaijan Army Holds Command-Staff Mobilization Exercise (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In accordance with the training plan for 2024, the command-staff mobilization exercise is being conducted in one of the military units, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the exercises, measures were taken to deploy reception points, study the process of receiving military personnel, mobilize units and organize combat interoperability, deploy in the operational area, and clarify reports on positioning in terrain, as well as take the operational area and organize an offensive operation. Reports on the activities done were also heard.

The objective of the exercise, which will last until February 16, is to clarify mobilization resources and bring the mobilization activities in line with modern standards.

