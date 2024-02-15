Azerbaijani Parliament To Hold Regular Session Tomorrow (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The regular
session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 16,
Trend reports.
The session will start at 10:00 (GMT+4). The appointment of the
Prime Minister is on the agenda of the meeting.
To note, according to Article 118 of the Constitution (Procedure
of Appointment of Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan),
the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan is appointed by
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the consent of the
Azerbaijani Parliament.
Proposal on the candidacy of the Prime Minister of the Republic
of Azerbaijan is submitted for consideration of the Azerbaijani
Parliament by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan not later
than one month from the date of assumption of office or not later
than two weeks from the date of resignation of the Cabinet of
Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
was inaugurated in Azerbaijani Parliament on February 14.
