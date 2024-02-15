Turkmenistan And US View Key Areas Of Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 15. Turkmenistan and the United States discussed key areas of bilateral
relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural
and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports.
According to an official source, these issues were discussed
during a meeting of the delegation of Turkmenistan at the building
of the US Department of State with the Deputy Assistant Secretary
for Central and South Asian Affairs, John Mark Pommersheim.
During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the
progressive dynamics of cooperation over the past year.
The sides praised the format of the Turkmen-American political
consultations, which aimed to discuss issues of mutual interest and
coordinate joint actions for the development of bilateral
relations. They also discussed organizational issues for the
upcoming political consultations, which are scheduled for 2024.
Meanwhile, the Turkmen delegation and the leadership of the
Turkmen-US Business Council recently met and agreed that
diversifying commercial partnerships should be one of the goals of
bilateral cooperation.
