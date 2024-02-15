Jordan, Palestine Sign Power Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - Jordan and Palestine on Thursday signed an agreement to enhance the joint electrical connection to increase capacity of Ramah Power Station, which would enhance reliability and dependability of supplying electric energy to Palestine.The agreement was signed on the Jordanian side by Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), Amjad Rawashdeh, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordanian Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO), Hisham Omari.The two sides discussed establishing an electrical connection at a voltage of 132 kilovolts, which will contribute to increase electrical capacity supplied to the Palestinian side, and thus enhance provision of larger power quantities, according to a NEPCO statement.The two sides also agreed to form joint technical committees to study the options for connecting at a voltage of 132 kilovolts and 400 kilovolts and develop the necessary action plan in this regard.In August 2006, the two two companies signed an electrical power supply agreement to supply electrical loads of JDECO with an electrical capacity of 20 - 30MW through Sowayma Energy Transfer Station.On May 9, 2021, the two sides also signed an agreement for the first phase of Ramah substation with an 80 megavolt hour transformer, to increase capacity of exporting electrical energy of Jerusalem Governorate Electricity Company to 80 megawatts, and export of electrical energy began in mid-July of 2022.