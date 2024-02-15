J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Recent Promotions And New Hires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce several promotions and new hires.

Promotions effective January 2024 included Nicholas J. Andonian, James G. Dudzik and Jake T. Korek to Senior Associate. "We are pleased to recognize the skills, dedication and contributions that Nick, James and Jake have made since joining the firm nearly three years ago," said Glenn

M. Shor, Partner. "Their success is yet another example of our strong track record of developing talent and rewarding excellence."

The firm also recently announced the addition of Georgia C. Cochrane as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer, Leon D. Frohlich as Director of Credit Operations & Finance and Tony C. Blackthorn and Jordan M. Janoff as Associates. "The firm remains committed to proactively

onboarding talented professionals to support our continued growth and success," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "We anticipate the added depth, fresh perspectives and further enhancement of our functional areas will translate into value across the organization."

Recent Promotions

Nicholas J. Andonian, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2021 as an Associate, Mr. Andonian began his career at Goldman Sachs as an Investment Management Analyst before transitioning to the Cross Markets Group in the Investment Banking Division. He graduated magna cum laude from Middlebury College, where he earned a B.A. in economics with a minor in Spanish.

James G. Dudzik, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2021 as an Associate, Mr. Dudzik began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Houlihan Lokey's Global Industrials Group. He graduated from the University of Virginia, where he earned a B.A. in economics.

Jake T. Korek, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2021 as an Associate, Mr. Korek began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Wells Fargo's Industrials Group. He graduated from the University of Virginia, where he earned a B.S. in commerce with a concentration in finance and a track in real estate.

Recent Team Additions

Georgia C. Cochrane, Deputy Chief Compliance Officer.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Cochrane most recently served as the Chief Compliance Officer for the Chief Investment Office of Prudential Financial. Ms. Cochrane was previously the Chief Compliance Officer for registered entities of Guggenheim Partners LLC and has held numerous compliance-related roles at Invesco, AIG Investments, and Morgan Stanley. She graduated from Rutgers University, where she earned a B.A. in political science.

Leon D. Frohlich, Director of Credit Operations & Finance. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Frohlich served as a Director of Operations at Olympus Peak Asset Management. Previously, Mr. Frohlich held various operations roles, including Head of US Operations at Silver Ridge Assessment Management, Credit Trading Assistant at Apollo Global Management, Credit Operations Analyst at Fortress Investment Group. He began his career in operations at International Fund Services. He earned a B.A. in finance from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and an

M.B.A. and M.S. in finance from Boston College. Mr. Frohlich is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

Tony C. Blackthorn, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Blackthorn was an Investment Banking Analyst in William Blair's Technology Group. Mr. Blackthorn began his career as a Financial Analyst at PSA Airlines. He earned a B.S. in finance from Wright State University and an M.S. in finance from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business.

Jordan M. Janoff, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Janoff began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Deutsche Bank's Global Industrials Group, where he covered the transportation, logistics, airline and automotive industries and was promoted to Associate. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona, where he earned a B.S.B.A. in finance.

