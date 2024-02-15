Global Depth Filtration Strategic Industry Report 2024: Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand - Forecasts To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Depth Filtration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Depth Filtration Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Depth Filtration estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Diatomaceous Earth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cellulose segment is estimated at 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Depth Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$495 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 452 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare and Biotechnology Industries

Activated Carbon's Growing Role in Fighting COVID-19

Depth Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Depth Filtration

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Media Type

Regional Analysis

World Depth Filtration Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Depth Filtration Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



High Significance of Depth Filtration in Winemaking

Depth Filtration Streamlines Plasma Fractionation Filtration Process

Demand for Depth Filters in Blood Particles Separation Set to Rise

High Significance of Depth Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry

Surging Biologics Production: Opportunity for Depth Filters Market

Biologics Continue to Widen their Addressable Market

Process Improvements & Advancements Strengthen Biologics Domain

Biologics: Safe Solution for Unmet Medical Requirement

Automation Gathers Steam in Biologics Domain

Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand for Depth Filtration Products

Combination of Depth Filtration and Other Separator Techniques Finds Use in Cell Harvesting

Depth Filters Strengthen Water Filtration Processes

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Shifting Industrial Paradigms in Bioprocessing Spur Innovation in Depth Filtration Depth Filtration: Quickens Ascent to the Top of the Game in Gene Therapies

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)



Merck KGaA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Pentair PLC

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Meissner Filtration Products

Allied Filter Systems Ltd.

Porvair Filtration Group Ltd.

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.

Fileder Filter Systems Ltd.

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Membrane Solutions, LLC. Gusmer Enterprises, Inc.

