Former Wall Street Executive Liz Hocker Launches National IPO And Business Consulting Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liz Hocker, a veteran in the consulting and capital markets industry with more than 25 years of experience, has announced the launch of a national IPO and business consulting firm, 10:10 Strategy . Leveraging her extensive expertise and insights gained from her tenure at Nasdaq , Hocker aims to streamline the way companies navigate the complexities of initial public offerings (IPOs) and strategic business planning.



With a distinguished career that includes serving in key leadership roles at one of the world's leading stock exchanges, Liz Hocker brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to her new venture. Her experience encompasses guiding companies through the IPO process, advising on corporate governance best practices, and providing strategic counsel to executives and boards of directors.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of our new firm, dedicated to empowering companies to achieve their fullest potential in the public markets," said Liz Hocker, Founder and CEO of 10:10 Strategy. "Having worked extensively in both the consulting and capital markets sectors, I understand the challenges that companies face when pursuing an IPO and the importance of strategic planning in driving sustainable growth. Our firm is committed to providing unparalleled expertise and support to our clients every step of the way."

“The services that 10:10 Strategy will bring to companies planning to go public are extremely valuable to executive teams” said JuE Wong , former CEO of Olaplex .“While we had numerous advisors from audit firms, investment banks and law firms, the guidance Liz provided to us during her time at Nasdaq was invaluable as it stretched across all areas of the company. She was always in our corner helping us connect the dots while we moved at a record pace to the public markets.” Olaplex was one of the largest IPOs of 2021 by proceeds raised and rang the opening bell at Nasdaq on September 30, 2021.

10:10 Strategy offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique needs of companies seeking to go public or optimize their business strategies. In addition to its IPO advisory services, 10:10 Strategy provides a range of business consulting offerings, including strategic planning, corporate governance, go to market strategies, and workforce planning. By combining deep industry knowledge with a collaborative approach, the firm partners with clients to develop customized strategies that enhance competitiveness, maximize shareholder value, and position companies for sustainable growth.

As the landscape of the capital markets continues to evolve, 10:10 Strategy is poised to serve as a trusted partner to companies across all industries, from emerging startups to established enterprises. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the firm is dedicated to empowering clients to navigate the complexities of the public markets with confidence and clarity.

