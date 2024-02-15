Global Solenoid Valves Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Growing Importance Of Automation & Technology Drive Solenoid Valves Usage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solenoid Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Solenoid Valves Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Solenoid Valves estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Brass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stainless Steel segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $810.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Solenoid Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$810.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$986.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Solenoid Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Global Market Prospects & Outlook World Solenoid Valves Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses Key Growth Drivers and Deterrents Regional Analysis World Solenoid Valves Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions World Solenoid Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan An Introduction to Solenoid Valves Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to Solenoid Valves Demand Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand for Solenoid Valves Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for Sophisticated Solenoid Valves Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal Measure for Solenoid Valves in the Global Oil Refining Market Cornering a Large Percentage of New Refining Capacity Additions, Developing Regions & the USA Emerge as Lucrative Pockets of Growth for Solenoid Valves in the Oil Refining Sector Solenoid Valves for Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market Demand Solenoid Valves for Low Temperature Applications in Arctic Region Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Solenoid Valves in the Power Generation Sector Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power to Drive Demand for Solenoid Valves Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Solenoid Valves Usage in Food & Beverage Industry Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Solenoid Valves in the Food Processing Sector Demand for Solenoid Valves Benefit from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Solenoid Valves Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor Market Growth Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer Solenoid Valves Gaining Ground in Automation and IoT Industry Applications Solenoid Valves for Medical Device Applications Use of Solenoid Valves in Automotive Industry Customized Solenoid Valves for Satellite Propulsion Systems
