Global Solenoid Valves Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Growing Importance Of Automation & Technology Drive Solenoid Valves Usage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solenoid Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Solenoid Valves Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Solenoid Valves estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Brass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stainless Steel segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $810.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

The Solenoid Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$810.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$986.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 648 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW



Solenoid Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Solenoid Valves Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses

Key Growth Drivers and Deterrents

Regional Analysis

World Solenoid Valves Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Solenoid Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

An Introduction to Solenoid Valves Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to Solenoid Valves Demand

Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand for Solenoid Valves

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for Sophisticated Solenoid Valves

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal Measure for Solenoid Valves in the Global Oil Refining Market

Cornering a Large Percentage of New Refining Capacity Additions, Developing Regions & the USA Emerge as Lucrative Pockets of Growth for Solenoid Valves in the Oil Refining Sector

Solenoid Valves for Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market Demand

Solenoid Valves for Low Temperature Applications in Arctic Region

Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation

Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Solenoid Valves in the Power Generation Sector

Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power to Drive Demand for Solenoid Valves

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Solenoid Valves Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Solenoid Valves in the Food Processing Sector

Demand for Solenoid Valves Benefit from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Solenoid Valves

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor Market Growth

Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer

Solenoid Valves Gaining Ground in Automation and IoT Industry Applications

Solenoid Valves for Medical Device Applications

Use of Solenoid Valves in Automotive Industry Customized Solenoid Valves for Satellite Propulsion Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 167 Featured)



Aira Euro Automation Pvt Ltd.

AirTAC International Group

Anshan Solenoid Valve Co. Ltd.

CEME SpA

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Cla-Val

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

GF Piping Systems

GSR ventilechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

Hansen Technology Corporation

Kaneko Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Kendrion N.V.

Ode srl

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Peter Paul Electronics Co., Inc.

Rotex Controls, Inc.

SMC Corporation

Takasago Electric Co., Ltd. The Lee Company

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Solenoid Valves Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900