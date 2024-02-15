NJ Artist D'gord Spreads Message For Love- Honest Communication Is Key

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) sensation-d-gord-0.png" width="239" height="300" alt="American R&B sensation D'GORD" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

NJ RnB Artist D'GORD Spreads Message For Love With Release of "If Only"- Honest Communication is Key to Successful Relationships

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R&B sensation D'GORD has been captivating hearts with his mesmerizing covers and remixes. With his videos quickly going viral, he has garnered recognition and earned the admiration of renowned artists such as Sza, Neyo, Usher, Timbaland, and Summer Walker, just to name a few. D'GORD's irresistible combination of smooth dance moves, melodic sound, and compelling songwriting sets him on a determined path to leave an indelible mark in the music industry.

From DGord's early days as part of a group performing at esteemed events like the BET Experience sponsored by Coca-Cola, the U.S. Open, and NY's Barclays Center, D'GORD's passion and determination to become a star never wavered. The artist's eclectic debut release, "For The Moment" quickly went viral and captivated fans, garnered recognition, and earned the admiration of renowned artists such as Sza, Neyo, Usher, Timbaland, and Summer Walker, just to name a few.

Demonstrating the breadth of his talent, D'Gord has released "If Only", a beautiful ballet where the artist reflects upon his broken heart. D'Gord sings of his lost love and reminisces about what went wrong in their relationship. The artist tells how "If Only" he knew how his lady really felt inside, things could have been resolved and worked out differently. D'Gord reflects upon missed signs and how they contributed to not understanding how his partner truly felt. "If Only" is a song that anyone can connect with as it explores how a lack of communication leads to confusion and misunderstandings. "If Only" not only touches on themes of regret and the consequences of not addressing relationship issues, iIt highlights the importance of open and honest communication as the means to maintaining healthy and successful relationships. With over 500,000+ Instagram followers, and 1.9 Million TikTok followers, the message behind "If Only" continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Viewers can watch "If Only" on the artist's YouTube channel at: @OfficialDGORD . The visual has been accepted by MTV/ BET and currently airing on: My Music Video Channel- Roku, Amazon fire - Saorsa TV Network, Otel Music Videos - Roku, Rock TV Mix- Roku, Our Mic TV Channel - Roku, Amazon fire, Google tv, The Music Network - Roku, Apple TV, as well as The Chubb Show -NC - Okay TV, Germany.

ABOUT D'GORD:

D'GORD is no stranger to the limelight, having kick-started his career as a child model featured in prominent billboards and campaigns for notable brands such as Toys R' US and Sesame Street. As a Brooklyn Nets Kids dancer, the artist caught the attention of the iconic Beyoncé, who featured him as a principal dancer in her empowering“Let's Move” video campaign. From a young age, the stage became his passion, and D'Gord has dedicated himself to honing his craft and creating new music that uplifts and touches fans.

Stay connected with D'GORD at Instagram: instagram/devin_gordon, TikTok: @devin_gordon Twitter: , Discord: , and Linktree: .

D'GORD - If Only (Official Video)