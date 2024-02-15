LIVE365 ACQUIRES CUSTOMERS OF CHRISTIAN NETCAST TO POWER STREAMING FOR HUNDREDS OF BROADCASTERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ChristianNetcast and MainstreamNetwork broadcasters get a new platform to reach millions more listeners, simplify licensing, and more

Live365 , the one-stop shop for internet radio stations, today announced a partnership with ChristianNetcast (CNC) to provide complete streaming services for the network's hundreds of faith-based broadcasters. The deal also applies to broadcasters on CNC's sister company MainstreamNetwork.

The Live365 and ChristianNetcast teams will be exhibiting at the National Religious Broadcasters conference (NRB 2024) together to discuss the myriad benefits this partnership brings to religious broadcasters everywhere.

"This year we celebrate 25 years of servicing ministries. I'm so excited to be launching this new endeavor with Live365 at the NRB convention where it all began for us," said David Palmer, VP of Sales and Marketing at ChristianNetcast. "Giving ChristianNetcast customers access to some of the most innovative technology available in streaming today, this partnership will take faith-based broadcasting to the next level and beyond."

Specifically, the deal provides access to Live365's infrastructure and full feature set, including:





Built-in opportunities for music licensing coverage and royalty reporting in the US, UK, and Canada with

SoundExchange, ASCAP, BMI, and others

Built-in distribution including mobile apps and exclusive partnerships with access to 30M+ potential listeners Full-service customer support, with email, chat, and phone options

"Hundreds of faith-based broadcasters have built amazing stations on Live365 for years," said Jason Stoddard, President of Live365. "We love that we can provide that same home for the excellent audio content across ChristianNetcast (and MainstreamNetwork) and give those stations the most advanced, easy-to-use technology to ensure the engagement and growth of their communities for years to come."

Visit the Live365 and ChristianNetcast teams at booth #632 at NRB 2024 from February 20-22.

About Live365

Originally launched in 1999, Live365 has been innovating the internet radio and broadcasting space since its inception. Relaunched in 2017, Live365, a SoundStack company, is the easiest way to create an online radio station and discover thousands of stations from every style of music and talk. Live365's end-to-end broadcast platform empowers individuals and organizations alike by giving them a voice to reach audiences through easy-to-use audio tools and services, as well as licensing coverage, monetization options, and distribution opportunities.

About ChristianNetcast

Established 25 years ago,

ChristianNetcast was founded by Todd VanTasel and David Palmer after they recognized the need for local churches to broadcast their services on the internet and grow their communities. Along with sister company MainstreamNetwork, the two networks serve hundreds of stations, bringing their radio streams online to reach valuable audiences everywhere.





