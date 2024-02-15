Hireology Partners With Adams Keegan To Build A Seamless Hiring Experience For Hotels And Senior Care Facilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , a top rated applicant tracking system (ATS) for multi-location businesses, announced today that it is now one of the preferred integration partners of Adams Keegan , a leading provider of comprehensive and customized HR software for hotels, senior care facilities, and more.

With more than 10,000 customers, Hireology's platform makes it easy for employers to source quality skilled talent, streamline hiring with recruitment automation, and make smarter hiring decisions rooted in data. For more than three decades, Adams Keegan has helped businesses simplify complex post-hire processes - including payroll, benefits, HR management, and more.

With this new integration, employers that use both platforms can automatically transfer candidate data from Hireology to Adams Keegan as soon as a hire is made - empowering them to get new hires onboarded and up-to-speed faster. This partnership comes at a time when employers in hospitality and healthcare industries face a continued shortage of qualified workers, making anything they can do to move faster on top candidates a critical differentiating factor.

"For hotels and healthcare facilities, driving real business growth depends entirely on how quickly they can hire high-caliber skilled talent like CNAs, RNs, housekeepers, and more," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "By joining forces with a payroll and HR powerhouse dedicated to these industries, we're thrilled to provide our customers with an end-to-end solution that empowers them to do just that."

In addition to award winning software, both Hireology and Adams Keegan offer customers access to personalized support specific to the unique hiring and HR needs of the hospitality and senior care industries.

ABOUT HIREOLOGY

Hireology is the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better-quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

ABOUT ADAMS KEEGAN

Adams Keegan is a leading HR, payroll and benefits service provider, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, with offices nationwide. The company works alongside business owners, CEOs, CFOs, and CHROs, to provide innovative solutions for human capital advisory – including everything from recruitment to retirement and all touchpoints in between. Adams Keegan partners with clients with as few as 50 employees to more than 5,000, in industry sectors ranging from hospitality to healthcare, finance to manufacturing, nonprofits and more. To learn more about Adams Keegan, visit .

