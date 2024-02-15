Loacker Brightens Shelves With New Minis Spring Mix

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Available at

Costco and on Instacart, the brand's latest seasonal treat features lemon, vanilla and raspberry-yogurt flavors

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As warmer weather approaches and consumers seek lighter sweet indulgences,

Loacker , the iconic Italian wafer and confectionery company, has introduced its new Loacker Minis Spring Mix. Encompassing the pure goodness of Loacker, the new 80-ct bag of mini cream-filled wafers features three classic, perfect-for-spring flavors – vanilla, lemon and raspberry-yogurt – all individually wrapped to ensure convenient, mindful snacking.

Beginning this month, the new Loacker Minis Spring Mix will be available at Costco stores nationwide and on Instacart.

"We are passionate about celebrating the joy that comes from sharing delicious treats with friends and family," said TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. "We're excited to usher in the spring season with fresh flavors that anyone can enjoy for picnics, road trips, in lunchboxes, or anywhere while on the go."

The new mix joins Loacker's assortment of other spring flavors such as the brand's Quadratini bite-sized treats, which are available at retail stores, Amazon and LoackerUSA.

Founded in 1925, Loacker is committed to quality and tradition. For more than 90 years, Loacker has crafted its confections with the finest ingredients, creating an exceptional flavor experience.

For more information about Loacker and the brand's commitment to quality and sustainability, please visit LoackerUSA .

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian family company known for its delicious wafers, patisseries, and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps more than 98 years ago, the geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South-Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house, to authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using high-quality ingredients.

"Che bontà!" means Pure goodness! with every bite, since 1925. For all this time, Loacker has been offering the pure, natural goodness and pleasure of their magnificent creations. This long confectionary tradition started with Alfons Loacker, who first started making wafers in his little pastry shop in Bolzano, Italy. Really not much has changed since then: Loacker now makes all their delicacies at 1000 meters above sea level, high up in the mountains in Auna di Sotto (IT) and Heinfels (AT), using only carefully selected ingredients, with no trace of any artificial flavorings, added colors or preservatives, and pack their snacks fresh out of the oven to preserve their full fragrance. But, to achieve perfection, goodness demands more than this, which is why Loacker is constantly committed to greater social and environmental sustainability. Because, at Loacker, goodness is a choice.

SOURCE Loacker