Aviation Asset Management Market Set To Soar Past USD 336.07 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Aviation Asset Management market size is expected to reach USD 336.07 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The global aviation industry growth, increasing air travel demand, cost-efficiency pressures, aging fleet replacement needs, regulatory compliance, data analytics and predictive maintenance, fleet optimization, environmental sustainability goals, leasing and financing trends, and digital technology adoption are fueling the market's growth.

Westford, USA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Aviation Asset Management market , outsourced asset management services, predictive maintenance solutions, data-driven decision-making, sustainable aviation practices, adoption of blockchain technology, aviation analytics, IoT-enabled asset tracking, focus on fleet digitalization, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications, and emphasis on cybersecurity measures are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Aviation asset management is optimizing the value and performance of aviation assets throughout their lifecycle. This includes aircraft, engines, and other aviation-related equipment.

Boeing Global Services

GE Capital Aviation Services

Aercap Holdings NV

Airbus Group

BOC Aviation

Avolon

Air Lease Corporation

ST Engineering

Dubai Aerospace

SMBC Aviation

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management

GA Telesis

Acumen

Aviation Asset Management Inc. (AAMI)

SkyWorks Holdings

Charles Taylor

AeroTargets International L.L.C.

Air Affairs Australia

L3Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab Leonardo S.p.A.

Aircraft Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Aircraft dominates the global online market as they represent the most valuable and complex assets in the aviation industry. They require significant investment, making them a major focus for asset management to maximize their lifespan and operational efficiency.

Fleet Management is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the fleet management is the leading segment as it is critical for ensuring that aircraft and related assets are operated efficiently. It involves optimizing maintenance schedules, routes, and asset utilization, which directly impacts cost savings and revenue generation.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States, has one of the world's largest and most developed aviation industries, with numerous airlines, airports, and aviation-related businesses. This extensive industry presence creates a significant demand for aviation asset management services.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Aviation Asset Management market.

In January 2023, AerCap Holdings N.V., the world's largest aircraft leasing company, acquired Aviation Asset Management Inc., a leading provider of aviation asset management software.

In February 2023, Boeing announced the launch of its new aviation asset management solution, Boeing Flight Portfolio. In March 2023, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) announced the expansion of its aviation asset management services to include data analytics and predictive maintenance.

