CUEN – Cuentas, Inc. Announces Financing Terms For Tampa Real Estate Venture Through Lender $3,0000,000 Mortgage Extension

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (OTC: CUEN & CUENW) (“CUEN” or“the Company”), the trailblazing force behind fully integrated real estate, telecommunications, and financial applications for the unbanked and underbanked Hispanic market, has unveiled key developments related to its Tampa project and associated line of credit, signaling the imminent launch of the transformative Cuentas Casa initiative.

Cuentas proudly announces that it has successfully negotiated favorable terms for the extension of its mortgage, amounting to Three million dollars ($3,000,000), with its current mortgage lender. This extension underscores the strong support from the financial institution for Cuentas' real estate ventures. Simultaneously, in a strategic move, Cuentas and its development partners have secured a line of credit totaling Five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000). This financial injection is aimed at expediting the project by facilitating construction permits and obtaining groundbreaking approval.

This milestone achievement not only highlights the progress of the Cuentas Casa division but also symbolizes the trust bestowed upon Cuentas and its management by both the mortgage and line of credit lenders. The Company's organizational commitment is unwavering, with plans to initiate groundbreaking at the earliest, leveraging its extensive experience, strategic partnerships with building materials suppliers, and cutting-edge technologies. The innovative modular construction method, aligned with the Company's mission, promises durable and high-quality housing solutions for lower-income families.

With a majority stake in the Tampa project, Cuentas has enhanced its terms to include a right of first refusal for any additional equity contributions, potentially increasing its future partnership participation. Notably, the Tampa area has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in 2022 by Zillow. Anticipating a reduction in mortgage rates, Cuentas foresees increased interest from prospective buyers within the targeted demographic market served by Cuentas Casa.

The Company's management team remains dedicated to exploring additional opportunities to enrich the future portfolio of Cuentas Casa. Through this commitment, Cuentas is set to revolutionize essential service sectors by delivering strategic telecommunications, fintech, and housing solutions, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

Arik Maimon

Chairman and CEO

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (OTC: CUEN & CUENW) is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for the growing global population who do not have access to traditional financial alternatives. The Company's proprietary technologies help to integrate FinTech (Financial Technology), e-finance and e-commerce services into solutions that deliver next generation digital financial services to the unbanked, under-banked and underserved populations nationally in the USA. The Cuentas Platform integrates Cuentas Mobile, the Company's Telecommunications solution, with its core financial services offerings to help entire communities enter the modern financial marketplace. Cuentas has launched its General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card, which includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. In Q1 of 2023 Cuentas launched Cuentas Casa, an alternative housing development initiative that secured a 10-year supply agreement for a patented, sustainable building system that will provide the bridge between its technology solutions and the affordable housing market. Cuentas has made investments to date in affordable housing projects for over 450 apartments. LINK: AND

