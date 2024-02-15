John T. Carson Joins Risk Strategies As Employee Benefits Leader, New England Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Will lead regional benefits growth and operations strategy

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that John T. Carson has joined as Employee Benefits Leader, New England Region. In this role, Carson will be responsible for the regional strategy for the Employee Benefits Business Segment focused on driving and achieving business results through revenue growth, superior client experience, people strategies, and market relationships.



Carson brings over 20 years of business development and executive leadership in health, retirement, equity compensation, and HR/payroll administration to Risk Strategies. He previously served as the Head of US Commercial Growth for TELUS Health, and before that as Chief Revenue Officer for Vericred and Flores & Associates. Carson has also held various sales and leadership positions where he created and revitalized go-to-market strategies, provided mentorship, and championed operational efficiencies.

“John is an experienced senior executive with a strategic mindset and the ability to successfully execute to meet the needs of both clients and the company,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Risk Strategies.“He is an early adopter and advocate of new technologies, which is key as the benefits industry continues to evolve and leverage data and analytics to drive buying decisions. We are excited for him to join Risk Strategies and lead our New England region employee benefits team.”

Carson graduated from Saint Francis University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, where he now serves as an Executive in Residence. He has also lectured at Boston University on sales and management topics. Carson also volunteers with several organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts and was previously awarded Big Brother of the Year.

“Risk Strategies has a unique ability to take a strategic, holistic, and specialist approach to client partnerships,” said Carson.“I am excited for the opportunity to help both the New England team and clients navigate the evolving landscape of the benefits world.”

“I am thrilled to have John join our New England leadership team. He will enhance the ability of our regional team to take advantage of the multitude of national and local resources and deliver best-in-class services to our clients,” said Ed Flanagan, New England Region Leader, Risk Strategies.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit riskstrategies .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. RiskStrategies .

Media Contact

Alana Bannan

Account Executive

360-975-1812

...