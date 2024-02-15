               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Annual General Meeting 7 March 2024


2/15/2024 9:46:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of SKEL will be held on Thursday 7 March 2024 at 4:00 pm in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance to the AGM by sending their name and id. and if appropriate a filled-out mandate to ...

Enclosed are the AGM Agenda, meeting notice, proposals for the meeting and the Nomination Committee's report.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company's website:

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason ...

Attachments

  • Agenda AGM 2024
  • Notice to AGM
  • Report of Nomination Committee of SKEL 2024
  • Proposals for the AGM

MENAFN15022024004107003653ID1107857283

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search