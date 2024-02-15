SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Annual General Meeting 7 March 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of SKEL will be held on Thursday 7 March 2024 at 4:00 pm in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.
Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance to the AGM by sending their name and id. and if appropriate a filled-out mandate to ...
Enclosed are the AGM Agenda, meeting notice, proposals for the meeting and the Nomination Committee's report.
All documents for the AGM can be found on the company's website:
For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason ...
Attachments
Agenda AGM 2024 Notice to AGM Report of Nomination Committee of SKEL 2024 Proposals for the AGM
