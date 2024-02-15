Laboredge And Wanderly Announce Strategic Partnership And Technology Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LaborEdge & Wanderly forge a groundbreaking partnership in the healthcare staffing industry, with seamless automation from job posting to candidate submission.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LaborEdge , a leading healthcare staffing technology provider, is pleased to announce its newly established technology partnership with Wanderly , a leading digital marketplace for travel nurses, allied health professionals, and other clinicians. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies to deliver enhanced solutions and improved services to our mutual customers.This partnership marks a significant value-add in the healthcare staffing industry as LaborEdge and Wanderly join forces to leverage their respective expertise. The collaboration aims to ensure seamless recruitment processes via integrated and streamlined workflows for recruiters. Through this partnership, Wanderly and LaborEdge allow for full automation from candidate sourcing processes all the way through submission to the end client. This marks an unprecedented integration between a marketplace and applicant tracking system.LaborEdge and Wanderly customers will be able to automatically post jobs from LaborEdge into the Wanderly marketplace to distribute to hundreds of thousands of potential candidates. Candidate applications that occur in the Wanderly Marketplace will seamlessly flow into LaborEdge to reduce recruiter workload and improve productivity."The partnership and integration between Wanderly and LaborEdge is a first-of-its-kind advancement for the staffing industry. For years, staffing firms have looked for end-to-end integrations between a marketplace and applicant tracking systems, and now through this partnership, we have delivered it to the industry." -Zia Rahman, Wanderly CEO and Founder."We are thrilled about the collaboration between LaborEdge and Wanderly and the possibilities it presents," adds Shail Arora, President of LaborEdge. "Together with Wanderly, our objective is to provide our ATS users with up-to-date job opportunities in the healthcare industry. We are confident that this strategic partnership will create favorable outcomes for both parties and our clients."For media inquiries or more information about the partnership, please contact either:Robert LongyearVP Digital Health and InnovationWanderly...

