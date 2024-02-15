Biodance's 'Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask' Proven For Unique Pore-Refining Effects, Ranked As Amazon's No. 1 Facial Mask

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biodance, a prominent player in the Korean skincare industry, has successfully captured the attention of American consumers. The 'Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask' became a rank #1 product in February making remarkable growth.The product is making waves among beauty fans, and backed by raving Amazon customer reviews such as "The mask locks in on your face once applied and it will not move or slide",“"This is an amazing face mask that has a powerhouse of highly effective skin loving ingredients”,”Buy before they sell out”.Launched in June 2021 with a mission to rejuvenate skin with EWG-graded efficacy proven ingredients, Biodance aims to enhance each individual's unique beauty. Despite higher production costs, the brand created effective products successfully addressing diverse skin concerns.The bio-collagen real deep mask, a hydrogel type with 34g(1) of concentrated collagen essence, gained a devoted fan base for its unique feature requiring over 4 hours of wear for active ingredient absorption, making it a beloved "overnight mask."The product boasts nourishing ingredients to keep the face looking younger. Key ingredients are ferment filtrate, collagen, and hyaluronic acid. Especially, the use of low-molecular-weight collagen at 243 Da(daltons), 1/200,000 the size of a hair follicle, ensures deep pore absorption. Consumer approval is high, thanks to successful allergy-free and low-irritation tests.Biodance gained traction in Korea's CJ Oliveyoung and expanded to global in 2022. Its entry into the North American market was fueled by short social media videos showcasing before-and-after effects, which garnered over 1.5 billion views in just three months. The nickname 'Pore Eraser Mask' boosted its Amazon popularity.Despite inventory challenges due to high local demand, Biodance aims to ensure a seamless brand experience for consumers in the United States by stabilizing inventory in the first quarter, according to the Biodance North America representative. In 2024, Biodance plans to engage with customers both online and offline.

