Fundingshield CEO Ike Suri Named To The 2024 Board Of MISMO, The Real Estate Finance Industry's Standards Organization

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MISMO Board members represent a cross-section of the residential and commercial real estate finance industries. Board members are responsible for overseeing MISMO's standards activities and serve two-year terms. Ike Suri, FundingShield CEO, will bring a unique perspective to MISMO leveraging his experience as a principal investor, operator, board member and advisor to public and private companies across various industries during the past 30+ years. FundingShield is a MISMO Certified FinTech offering B2B & B2B2C solutions delivering transaction level coverage against wire & title fraud, settlement risk, closing agent compliance & cyber threats while reducing operating costs and improving asset quality for Banks, US real estate investors and US mortgage finance companies.As a serial entrepreneur Ike has experience in delivering technology solutions optimizing numerous industries including stock exchanges, financial institutions, broadcast, airlines, surveillance, healthcare, and transit where data risk management and delivery has been the common thread. The same data, security, and optimization challenges exist in the mortgage space where lenders are seeking tools to provide data integrity ensuring inconsistencies are resolved and potential frauds are prevented. FundingShield's live ecosystem of service provider source bank data is the largest in the industry with over 95% coverage used on nearly $3 Trillion in transactions.“MISMO plays a pivotal role in today's mortgage market by making the homebuying process easier and more affordable while reducing the cost of originating, selling, and servicing mortgages,” said Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) President and CEO Bob Broeksmit, CMB.“The professional experience and expertise of those who make up this year's Board of Directors is impressive, and I am fully confident they will be instrumental in ensuring that MISMO continues to lead in industry collaboration and innovation.”“MISMO's function within the industry has grown beyond basic standards development, expanding into a platform for facilitating problem-solving and knowledge-sharing that enhances the entire mortgage business,” said David Coleman, President of MISMO.“I look forward to working with this talented group of professionals to fulfill MISMO's mission to cultivate innovation that will enhance our industry as a whole.”The MISMO Board of Directors will be chaired for a second year by John Hedlund, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, AmeriHome. Sage Nichols, Executive, Client Success, CoreLogic, will serve as Vice Chair.“We've made tremendous progress toward enhancing the functionality of the mortgage market, but there are more exciting innovations on the horizon,” said Hedlund.“I look forward to serving another year as chair and continuing our work on solutions that benefit the industry.”New members of the MISMO Board are:.Lisa Dorsey, Vice President, Data Governance, Fannie Mae.Mike Hogan, Managing Director of Capital Markets Technology and Enterprise Data, Pennymac.Aaron Perlis, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Walker & Dunlop.Ike Suri, Chairman and CEO, FundingShield.Matt Tully, CMB, Chief of Staff, SagentReturning members of the MISMO Board are:.Michele Bodda, President, Mortgage & Employer Services, Experian.Jason Bressler, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, UWM.Tim Elkins, Executive Vice President and Chief Production Officer, PrimeLending.Mike Fratantoni, Chief Economist, Senior Vice President of Research and Technology, MBA.Suzanne Garwood, Executive Director and Associate General Counsel, JPMorgan Chase.John Hedlund, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, AmeriHome.Jeff Hurley, Senior Managing Director, CBRE.Aravind "Jag" Jagannathan, Vice President and Chief Data Officer Single-Family Strategic Delivery, Data, Operations and Technology, Freddie Mac.Kurt Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Cooper Group.Sage Nichols, Executive, Client Success, CoreLogic.Teri Pansing, Senior Vice President, Corporate Closing, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.Eric Ray, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Radian.Michael Wood, Credit Risk Executive, Wells FargoEx- Officio members of the MISMO Board are:.David Coleman, President, MISMO.Rusty Emory, Vice President, Data Strategy, PrimeLending.Brian Hunt, Senior Director, Multifamily Technology Initiatives, Fannie MaeFor information on Fundingshield please visitAbout FundingShieldFundingShield is a FinTech offering B2B & B2B2C solutions delivering transaction level coverage against wire & title fraud, settlement risk, closing agent compliance & cyber threats while reducing operating costs and improving asset quality for US real estate investors and U.S. mortgage finance companies. FundingShield's user-centric, plug-and-play tools are scalable, pay-per-transaction, secure, cloud-based and are integrated via APIs or intelligent UIs driving a client ROI of over 400% on operational cost savings alone.FundingShield is a 6-time HousingWire TECH100 Winner for 2019-2024; CFO Tech Outlook Top 10 Financial Security Solution Provider for 2021, 2022; Inc. 5000 award recipient for 3 years in a row 2021-2023, California Mortgage Bankers Association Tech Innovator, an ICE Mortgage Technology (InterContinental Exchange – parent of NYSE) Encompass partner, a Tata Consulting Services "TCS" partner (NSE: TCS), and a MasterCard partner (NYSE: MA).About MISMOMISMO develops essential standards to enable the real estate finance industry's digital future. Through MISMO, all mortgage stakeholders have an opportunity to collaborate, innovate, and prosper by creating standards to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall mortgage experience. 