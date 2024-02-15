Veralto To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralto (NYSE: VLTO ), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM, announced today that it will participate in the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 and the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sameer Ralhan will be presenting at the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at 7:10 am ET.

The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived in the investor section on .

ABOUT VERALTO

With annual sales of $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands are building on a long-established legacy of innovation and customer trust to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of 16,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM.

